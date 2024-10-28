Hot vacation spot, trees in trouble, how to avoid added sugar: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

5 things

1️⃣ Hot spot: Majestic icebergs, many of them formed by glaciers that are tens of millions of years old, are a major attraction in Antarctica. Here’s how the coldest place on Earth became one of the world’s top vacation spots.

2️⃣ Trees in trouble: A staggering number of tree species are teetering on the brink of extinction, according to a new global analysis. In addition to fossil fuel pollution, major threats include deforestation, agriculture, invasive species and diseases.

3️⃣ Stroke survivor: Puzzle master Will Shortz’s latest challenge involves piecing together his recovery from a stroke. He shared the details of his rehabilitation and how strategies that he uses to tackle crosswords have helped him through the hardest parts.

4️⃣ Smooth move: With more than 4 million followers across Twitch and YouTube, Hikaru Nakamura is the face of online chess. The American grandmaster — ranked No. 2 in the world — got in on the streaming revolution early, and it has really paid off.

5️⃣ Chic cheddar: Scammers stole more than 24 tons of artisanal cheese from one of Britain’s most famous dairy companies. A top chef is asking his followers to be on the lookout for “posh cheese going for cheap.”

Watch this

🦘 Pouch patrol: Someone called 911 after spotting a baby kangaroo wearing a diaper and hopping down the street in Durango, Colorado. “This was one of the best calls of my career so far,” a responding police officer said.

Top headlines

• Here’s what Harris and Trump are proposing for the economy

• Philadelphia DA sues Elon Musk and his super PAC over $1M sweepstakes

• Virginia asks US Supreme Court to permit voter roll purge aimed at suspected noncitizens

Celebrity corner

❤️‍🩹 Aid for addicts: Actor Matthew Perry often talked about how much he wanted to help people. A year after his death, Perry’s loved ones are making his wish a reality for people struggling with addiction.

Check this out

📸 Passion project: Photographer Khashayar Javanmardi spent a decade documenting changes affecting the Caspian Sea. His striking images capture environmental decay on the world’s largest inland body of water.

Quotable

🇮🇹 Controversial move: Italy criminalized surrogacy abroad in a decision critics called “medieval.” They worry the decision will disproportionately affect the LGBTQ community.

Quiz time

🍶 Once illegal, the Japanese alcoholic drink doburoku is making a comeback. It’s also known as mitsuzoushu. What does that translate to in English?

﻿A. Whisky

B. Everclear

C. Moonshine

D. White Claw

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Good vibes

⛳ We like to wrap things up on a positive note: Steven Alderson was bullied at school for being autistic. Decades later, his historic victory in a golf tournament made him a national hero in Australia.

﻿🧠 Quiz answer: C. The cloudy liquor mitsuzoushu translates to “secretly produced alcohol,” or moonshine.

