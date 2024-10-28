Colin Farrell finishes Dublin Marathon while pushing friend in a wheelchair

By Lianne Kolirin, CNN

(CNN) — Colin Farrell took time out from his acting schedule on Sunday to complete the Dublin Marathon – while pushing an old friend in a wheelchair.

The 48-year-old star ran the final 4 kilometers (2.5 miles) of the 26-mile race while pushing his friend Emma Fogarty, who lives with a rare skin condition, across the finishing line.

Farrell, who was back home in Ireland for the marathon, aimed to raise funds for DEBRA, an Irish charity supporting people who, like Fogarty, have the incurable genetic condition epidermolysis bullosa (EB) – also known as butterfly skin.

Fogarty is Ireland’s oldest surviving person with the condition, according to the PA Media news agency, which said she was born with no skin on her left foot and right arm and can develop very painful blisters from even the slightest touch.

She turned 40 in June – a milestone she thought she might not reach, having been born with the most severe form of the condition – which is why she and Farrell pledged to take part together, PA reported.

Crowds roared their support as the Oscar-nominated actor, who is currently starring in the HBO miniseries “The Penguin,” met up with his friend in the late stage of the run on Sunday afternoon. (HBO, like CNN, is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery.)

Farrell told PA: “I have known Emma for many years and she epitomises bravery, she is what courage and pure determination are all about.”

The pair crossed the finish line just before 1 p.m. local time, with Farrell having completed the course in 4:06.45, according to PA.

“That run was nothing compared to the pain she is forced to endure every single day, even though she doesn’t show it.

“It was an honour to see her waiting for me with 4km to go, each of those representing a decade of her life, and to do the final stretch together. I’ll never forget it.”

Also speaking to PA, Fogarty said: “This was a dream come true for me and I want to thank Colin, who has been the most supportive, generous and loyal friend I could wish for.

“He has always shown his compassion and empathy for people living with EB and is a true champion in my eyes.

“Running a marathon is never easy but once he committed to it there was no going back, he is a man of his word.”

People living with EB do not have the essential proteins that bind the skin’s layers together, which means that even the most minor amount of friction or movement can cause the skin to break, tear or blister.

Fogarty, who is an ambassador for DEBRA, has layers of bandages over 80% of her body to prevent wound infection.

She and Farrell originally set out to raise €400,000 ($430,000) for the charity but now aim to hit the million-euro mark – and they are more than three-quarters of the way there, its website shows.

Earlier this year, Farrell launched the Colin Farrell Foundation to provide support for families who have adult children living with intellectual disabilities. His own adult son, James, was born with Angelman Syndrome, a rare neurogenetic disorder.

