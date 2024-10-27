Skip to Content
Unoccupied vehicle hit by train in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Around 3 a.m. Sunday morning, Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) told Colorado Springs Police that a train had struck a vehicle on the tracks crossing South Sierra Madre Street.

Officers went to the tracks and found an unoccupied vehicle.

An initial investigation revealed that a driver had tried to drive on the railroad and had gotten stuck. When they realized a train was coming, they fled the car.

Officers were able to find the driver and charged Haliegh Micci with DUI after investigating her.

Emily Coffey

