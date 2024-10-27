A Missouri elementary school building has been renamed after its beloved longtime custodian

By Jordan D. Brown, CNN

(CNN) — A K-8 school in Swedeborg, Missouri, has renamed its building after its longtime favorite custodian in celebration of her retirement in July.

The Swedeborg District III Elementary School building was renamed the “Claudene Wilson Learning Center” in August to honor her more than 32 years of service to the small school of 40 students.

Wilson has been more than a school custodian. The 64-year-old has been a handywoman, plumber and bus driver. But her most important role is being there for the children.

“I’m not here to say I’m a hero. I’m not. It’s an honor to work here. I just do it for the kids,” Wilson said.

Wilson shies away from recognition, but teachers, students and community members want to acknowledge her for her work.

The school board, led by its president, Chuck Boren, voted unanimously this summer to rename the building after her. Boren was in the eighth grade when Wilson started at the school in 1992. Now, his 14-year-old son, Canaan, is a student there and gets the same lessons Wilson gave him decades ago.

“It’s not just that the school was part of Claudene, but Claudene is part of the school,” Boren said. “They go hand in hand with the community, as close-knit as we are. I couldn’t think of a better tribute to her.”

A single county road runs through the entire unincorporated community of Swedeborg, which is over 100 miles away from Kansas City. The small community in northwestern Pulaski County is dotted with a few restaurants, a couple of churches and a single gas station.

And just like that one gas station, Wilson is a staple there. Mark Sasfy, the school’s assistant administrator, said everyone in town has their own fond memories of Wilson.

“If you go out in the community and say you’re from Swedeborg, if they know anything about Swedeborg, the first thing they’re going to say is, ‘Is Claudene still there?’” Sasfy said.

Even those who are new to Swedeborg can feel Wilson’s immense presence. Jacob Miller, a fifth and sixth grade teacher, started teaching at the school this year. He watches as students get off the bus and Wilson greets each one by name.

Every day, she stops by Miller’s classroom and gives him a thumbs-up through the window. It warmed his heart and even gave him butterflies to see her receive flowers at the building renaming ceremony.

“It’s awesome that someone that’s been here, spent their whole life, for 30 years working at one place and having all those connections mean something,” Miller said.

Even though she officially retired as the school’s custodian in July, Wilson wasn’t gone for long. When the school needed a bus driver, she stepped up.

It’s a testament to her character as a strong-willed, kind woman who “wears her heart on her sleeve,” Sasfy said.

“I always think of it like Mayberry R.F.D, where it’s a different time,” Sasfy said, referring to the late 60s TV series’ quaint depiction of a rural community. “Neighbors were neighbors, and everyone was friendly and all that. I just look at her, and I think she’s kind of like the epitome of it.”

Reflecting on all the lives Wilson has touched over the years, Boren said her value is priceless. For many, Wilson is more than just a bus driver or custodian; she is a friend.

Becky Parrish met Wilson in 2022 when her family moved and her granddaughter Alecia started at Swedeborg. Wilson shares a special bond with 11-year-old Alecia, Parrish said.

“If Alecia is having a bad day, she doesn’t ask to go and talk to her teacher or the school counselor,” Parrish said. “She goes to Claudene, which is what most of the kids do.”

Parrish said Wilson always goes above and beyond for those at Swedeborg, especially when she gave the Parrish family a place to live two years ago when they were on the verge of homelessness.

“Where we had been living, the person sold his house, so we had a very short amount of time in the winter to find a place, and she (Wilson) had a house. She said, if you guys want to go in and clean it up, it’s yours.”

Wilson is “the heart and soul of this community,” Parrish said, and will do anything to help someone in need.

Wilson said she doesn’t want the kids to be like her, she wants them to be even better.

“I don’t want them to be like me. I want them to be nice, kind, and think of others. Don’t argue, don’t fuss, don’t divide. Just (be) nice, humble, smile and move on,” she said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.