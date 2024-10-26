El Paso County Sheriffs search for missing teen

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) is searching for a missing 13-year-old boy.

EPSO says Adoni is 5 feet 3 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes.

Deputies say he was last seen leaving the Jack Sweger Aerospace Academy. That's located at 4220 E. Pikes Peak Ave.

They say he was last seen there around 3:40 p.m. on Oct. 25, 2024.

The office asks that you call 719-390-5555 if you have information regarding his whereabouts.