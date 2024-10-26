Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani suffers apparent shoulder injury during Game 2 of the World Series

By Jacob Lev, CNN

(CNN) — Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani left Game 2 of the World Series after appearing to suffer an injury on a stolen base attempt.

With the Dodgers up 4-1 in the bottom of the seventh inning, Ohtani attempted to steal second base but was thrown out to end the inning. Ohtani, however, stayed on the ground grimacing in pain and eventually walked off the field with trainers holding his left arm.

According to the FOX broadcast, microphones picked up a conversation between Ohtani and trainers saying that his left shoulder appears to have popped out of its socket.

The Dodgers went on to defeat the New York Yankees 4-2 Saturday night, taking a 2-0 lead in the World Series.

CNN has reached out to the Dodgers for more information on the injury.

This weekend’s playoffs mark Ohtani’s first appearance in the postseason after he missed out in each of his six seasons with the Los Angeles Angels.

The star player is riding on a series of remarkable accomplishments in recent months, including hitting his 50th homer of the season and stealing his 50th base in the Dodgers’ victory over the Miami Marlins last Thursday. Ohtani went on to rack up his 51st of each stat by the end of the contest.

Though Ohtani has had an exceptional debut season with the Dodgers, the 30-year-old player has grappled with physical setbacks.

Ohtani underwent elbow surgery in September 2023 – a year to the day before he opened the 50-50 club – and was advised that he likely wouldn’t be able to pitch until 2025; on paper, greatly reducing the effectiveness of the transcendent two-way star.

Even after taking a seat from pitching, Ohtani remains the favorite to win the NL MVP award, potentially the first to do so having played solely as a designated hitter.

Ohtani has been working diligently to rehabilitate his elbow, even going as far as to throw off a mound in practice last month for the first time since his surgery, sparking rumors and hopes that he might be able to pitch in the playoffs.

Dodgers general manager Dave Roberts shut down the rumors, however, telling reporters on the eve of Game 1 that there is “no possibility” of Ohtani pitching in the playoffs. “None whatsoever.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

CNN’s George Ramsay contributed to this report.

