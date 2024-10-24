‘It’s so concealable.’ Arrest leads to discovery of small, unusual gun

By Carli Petrus

WYANDOTTE, Michigan (WXYZ) — When Wyandotte police stopped David Bush near Goddard and Fort Street, it was because they say he blew through a red light. But the October traffic stop turned out to be anything but routine.

Police say Bush admitted to having a knife after they pulled him over, and that was the only weapon he claimed he had.

“The subject was adamant that he had no other weapons on him,” said Wyandotte Police Chief Archie Hamilton. “He specifically asked him, ‘do you have any guns with you?’ No guns.”

But Bush did have guns — two that were concealed.

“Right here, he sees the bulge, now look, now the officer pulls, and he’s got that gun around his neck, which is dangerous. Now the officer, he’s telling his partner to come over there, because now he’s trying to get the gun off of his neck, which is a bad situation for the police officer, because this guy’s unsecure. You’re trying to get a gun off. What if it goes off?” said Chief Hamilton, walking us through the bodycam video.

Chief Hamilton says this traffic stop easily could’ve turned violent.

“It was a good thing that he had no malicious intent, because he could have hurt these officers. And it was a good thing these officers came across this individual. It started out with a simple traffic stop. He disregarded a red signal. Not a big deal. And then it turned into a felony arrest. Somebody that’s not only armed with two weapons … illicit handguns, but he’s intoxicated as well,” said Chief Hamilton.

The chief is now warning the community about the kind of unusually small firearm officers found.

“It was actually a black powder handgun, which is something we don’t see every day,” he said.

Chief Hamilton says he’s actually never seen this type of single-shot gun in all his 24 years of service.

“What makes it so dangerous is it’s so concealable. This is the type of weapon that someone could have at any community event. I mean … anyone can conceal this. They can put it in a purse. They can put it in their pocket. They can put it in their shoe,” he said.

He’s urging drivers especially to avoid confrontations

“We oftentimes see people have road rage, right. They get angry if they get cut off. Well, this person’s likely intoxicated … it’s a good possibility he could cut somebody off. What if this person is intoxicated with these weapons and they become in a road rage incident? So people have to be mindful of this. You know, let it go,” said Chief Hamilton.

Bush was arraigned Tuesday on several charges, including carrying a concealed weapon and carrying one while intoxicated.

He’s set to be back in court on Thursday.

