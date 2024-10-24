Baltimore County farm holding ‘Fall Fest’ to promote agriculture education

By Jennifer Franciotti

WOODSTOCK, Maryland (WBAL) — A Baltimore County farm is celebrating a decade of promoting agricultural education with a fall festival and tours.

WBAL-TV takes a trip to Woodstock for a farm where people can also cuddle with some goats. They’re really just the cutest things and at Strohmer’s Farm in Woodstock. People who visit can find out why cuddling with the goats can help reduce your stress.

“So, we are a third-generation 100-acre farm,” owner Brenda Strohmer said. “We have cows, pigs, goats, chickens, and ducks.”

Learning how to take proper care of any of the animals here is a big part of what this working farm is all about. Ten years ago, Strohmer launched an agri-tourism business on the farm, hosting events throughout the year to bring people out so they can learn about where their food comes from.

“We do camps and workshops and tours. Just to bring people out to the farm to see what agriculture is all about. It’s so much fun to come and learn and just talk to someone,” Strohmer said.

Danielle Farace is the executive director of the Maryland Soybean Board.

“It not only allows them to learn more about farmers but allows the farmers to learn more about what the public is interested in as well,” Farace said.

Bridging the disconnect between consumers and agriculture is crucial.

“Two or three generations ago, someone in the family was actually working on a farm every day and so the public just doesn’t have an opportunity to engage with farming as much,” Farace said.

To celebrate the farms 10 years of agricultural education They are hosting a Fall Fest with farm tours staring now through Nov. 3. every Thursday through Sunday.

“They go on a wagon ride. We have two mazes. This weekend we are doing a nighttime ride. Back in the 1980s, we used to do a haunted house; this year, we’re going to do a haunted trail,” Strohmer said.

Tickets for the Fall Fest are $10 per family and even includes a pumpkin. For more information visit the following website.

