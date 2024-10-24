AK-47s, drugs, fake cash, Halloween mask found after 15-year-old crashes during chase, police say

By JD Franklin III

ASHEBORO, North Carolina (WXII) — Three people were injured after a chase turned into a crash, according to officials with the Asheboro Police Department.

On Tuesday, around 12:20 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired on Vision Drive. Upon arrival, officials said they saw a suspicious vehicle and approached it.

The vehicle fled, initiating a chase.

Officials said the chase started on Vision Drive and then moved to Interstate 73 southbound. The driver exited onto North Carolina Highway 49 and attempted to exit onto Old NC Highway 49 when he lost control.

As a result, the vehicle flipped and landed on its side.

Officials said the driver, a 15-year-old, was ejected from the vehicle, while a passenger was partially ejected and pinned under the vehicle. A second passenger was able to crawl out of the vehicle.

The driver and second passenger were taken to a local hospital, while the pinned passenger was airlifted to a hospital. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to investigate the crash.

Officials said a handgun, two AK-47 rifles, several rounds of ammunition, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, ski masks, a Halloween mask and counterfeit $100 bills were found during a search of the vehicle.

About 100 spent shell casings of matching calibers were located at the scene of the shots fired call on Vision Drive.

Officials said a juvenile petition will be sought against the driver, with charges being determined by Juvenile Services.

