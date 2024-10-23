

1️⃣ ChatGTA? The generative AI chatbot, ChatGPT, can be duped into providing detailed advice on how to commit crimes — ranging from money laundering to the export of weapons to sanctioned countries — a tech startup found.

2️⃣ Concussion sign: After a hard hit, an easily recognizable movement may be a sign of concussion, medical researchers say. Noticing it on the field of play could help significantly reduce the number of concussions that go undiagnosed.

3️⃣ ‘Duckgate’: A man accused of peppering homes and business with rubber ducks and fake $100 bills bearing messages supporting Karen Read now faces criminal charges — the latest twist in a high-profile case that has deeply divided a Boston suburb.

4️⃣ Treasure mystery: More than 100 Bronze Age artifacts — including weapons, spearheads and necklaces — were left anonymously outside a local historical association in Poland. Now, investigators are trying to track down who discovered the relics.

5️⃣ Lost cities discovered: Using drone-borne LiDAR (light detection and ranging equipment), researchers captured images of two buried settlements dotted with watchtowers, fortresses, complex buildings, plazas and pathways near what was once a key crossroad of the Silk Road.

👀 Quick thinking: Bus passengers quickly jumped into action after noticing their driver was having trouble. They took control of the vehicle and safely stopped it on the side of the road, preventing an accident, while calling in the driver’s medical emergency. Sadly, the bus driver did not survive the incident, according to a post by Mountain Metropolitan Transit in Colorado Springs.

• Live updates: Harris to participate in CNN town hall in Pennsylvania as Trump campaigns in Georgia

• US and Israel warn of potential attack on tourist locations in Sri Lanka

• At least 3,000 North Korean soldiers now inside Russia, US says

🪸 That’s how many of the world’s coral reef areas — from the Atlantic to the Pacific to the Indian Ocean — have been subjected to bleaching-level heat stress, according to satellite data.

🔍 ‘Air of mystery’: Celebrities including Madonna and Barbra Streisand are big fans of Tamara de Lempicka’s paintings of moody figures in art deco style. Yet, the late artist never found sustained success or had her works featured in a major US museum retrospective — until now.

The Boss on life and death: Springsteen was referring to “questions of mortality” after his wife Patti Scialfa’s cancer diagnosis. He said his perspective on life has evolved in recent years and that he soaks in every single moment by his wife’s side.

🏀 According to the WNBA players’ union, how much has regular season viewership of women’s professional basketball on ESPN increased since last season?

A. 48%

B. 86%

C. 170%

D. 210%

😎 We like to wrap things up on a positive note: Lifeguard Noland Keaulana was off duty when he got the alert: a 17-year-old kayaker was missing. He later learned the teen was a friend’s son. Hours later, with ocean conditions getting worse, Keaulana joined the search party. Incredibly, the lifeguard happened to be the nearest boater when a Coast Guard airplane crew spotted the missing boy. “Being able to find him was very emotional,” he said.

🧠 Quiz answer: C. The union says ESPN’s regular viewership of WNBA games increased 170%. It’s currently demanding a new deal for WNBA players that better reflects the game’s growth.

