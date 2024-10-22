Michigan church youth director charged with criminal sexual conduct

By Joseph Buczek

DETROIT, Michigan (WWJ) — A 29-year-old Washtenaw County church employee was arraigned on several charges, including criminal sexual conduct and charges related to child sexually abusive material.

Michigan State Police began investigating Zachary Radcliff, a former music and youth director at Oakwood Church in Augusta Township, on Oct. 2, after they were notified that Radcliff had solicited child sexually abusive material from a minor. A search warrant was executed at his office and residence.

Police say they have identified multiple victims and that victims range in age from 12 to 17 years old. It’s alleged that the crimes have been occurring since 2011. MSP says church leadership has been cooperative during the investigation.

“The information that we received was shocking,” Oakwood Church said in a statement. “We were told that Zachary had been soliciting inappropriate photos and possibly videos from teens. We have also heard other stories. This information has ripped our hearts apart. The safety and protection of the individuals in our church is what is paramount to us. We are devoted to doing what we can for the care of the victims of these crimes.”

Radcliff, who is the son of Oakwood’s senior pastor, was first suspended with pay on Oct. 3 but eventually fired on Oct. 12.

“The State Police were notified by families that were involved and our church staff,” the church said. “We are not aware of the full extent of his crimes, and we are doing everything we can to cooperate with the ongoing police investigation.

“We have counseling that is being set up and provided for any youth or adults who have been impacted by this crime. What is being done will be provided to our church family in the next few days. Like you, our hearts are broken. We have a desire to serve our Master in this community, with the understanding that the church family should be one of the safest places we can be involved in. Part of that trust has been broken. Our commitment is to be completely transparent and do what we can to help with this investigation.”

Radcliff is charged with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, two counts of aggravated child sexually abusive activity, two counts of child sexually abusive activity, five counts of using a computer or the internet to commit a crime and one count of using a computer to commit a crime.

Radcliff is back in court for a probable cause conference on Oct. 31.

MSP is encouraging any additional victims to come forward and asks that anyone with information on the case call Trooper Ryan of the Michigan State Police Brighton Post at 517-899-6174.

If you would like to speak to Oakwood pastors and staff about this case, you can contact them at 734-944-1215 or info@oakwoodchurch.org.

