Former CEO of Abercrombie & Fitch arrested on charges related to sex trafficking, sources say

New York (CNN) — Mike Jeffries, the former CEO of Abercrombie & Fitch, has been arrested on charges related to sex trafficking, two sources familiar with the case tell CNN.

Two other associates of Jeffries were also arrested as part of the case, which stems out of the Eastern District of New York, the sources added.

The indictment – which contains more than a dozen counts – alleges that between December 2008 and March 2015, Jeffries and two other associates engaged in a sex trafficking scheme in which they would recruit men with model aspirations, a source said. A second source says they allegedly would also engage in sex-themed parties at which these prospective models were given drugs, alcohol and Viagra to perform sex acts.

The two other defendants named in the indictment are Matthew Smith and James Jacobson, according to a source familiar with the case. Prosecutors allege that from approximately 2008 to 2015, Jeffries, Smith and Jacobson operated an international sex trafficking and prostitution enterprise dedicated to fulfilling their sexual desires.

Smith, 61, of West Palm Beach, Florida, was the romantic partner of former Abercrombie & Fitch CEO Mike Jeffries. Jacobson, 71, of Rice Lake, Michigan, was allegedly employed by Jeffries and Smith to recruit, interview and hire men to perform commercial sex acts for Jeffries and Smith, according to sources familiar with the case.

All three defendants were arrested this morning. Jeffries and Smith are scheduled to make their initial appearances this afternoon in federal court in the Southern District of Florida. Jacobson was arrested in Wisconsin and will make his initial appearance in federal court in St. Paul Minnesota.

They will be arraigned in the Eastern District of New York at a later date, the sources said.

“We will respond in detail to the allegations after the Indictment is unsealed, and when appropriate, but plan to do so in the courthouse – not the media,” said Brian Bieber, attorney for Michael Jeffries.

Jeffries and Smith allegedly paid for dozens of men to travel within the United States and internationally to various locations, including the Hamptons, New York City and hotels in England, France, Italy, Morocco, and Saint Barthélémy for the purpose of engaging in sex acts with Jeffries, Smith and others, the source says.

Jacobson alleged role was to recruit and interview men for what is described by the source as “sex parties,” which included alcohol, drugs, and the use of Viagra.

During these so-called “tryouts” of potential candidates, Jacobson typically required that the candidates first engage in commercial sex acts with him.

The men are alleged to have used a referral system and interview process for the sex parties, but didn’t disclose details to the men what the parties would entail, including the full extent and nature of the sexual activity that would be required of them.

On more than one occasion, it’s alleged that Jeffries and Smith directed others to inject, or personally injected, men with a drug for the purpose of causing the men to engage in sex acts, the source said.

Some of the victims were as young as 19 years old, the source said, and in some cases had previously worked at Abercrombie stores or had modeled for Abercrombie.

Many of these men were aspiring modeling opportunities or hoping to benefit their careers, the source added.

Jeffries came under intense scrutiny in 2023 after a BBC investigation alleged the CEO and his partner Matthew Smith used a middleman to recruit and exploit young men. Dozens of men filed a lawsuit last year against Jeffries and Abercrombie & Fitch, alleging the former CEO used his position at the company to exploit and abuse men. Abercrombie & Fitch said it was “appalled” by the allegations and launched an independent investigation into the matter.

Jeffries served as CEO of Abercrombie & Fitch from 1992 until 2014, when the company announced his retirement.

As CEO for over two decades, Jeffries transformed Abercrombie & Fitch into a global brand for teen and youth fashion, often with provocative marketing.

In 2006, Jeffries went viral for a Salon interview, when he said: “We go after the attractive all-American kid with a great attitude and a lot of friends. A lot of people don’t belong (in our clothes), and they can’t belong. Are we exclusionary? Absolutely.”

Once-known for being a star of 1990s teen fashion, Abercrombie faltered in the 2010s and was considered out of vogue for many Gen Zers.

In 2013, Abercrombie & Fitch garnered notoriety after a Change.org petition that gained nearly 80,00 signatures called for the company to introduce larger, more inclusive t-shirt sizes. That year, Abercrombie & Fitch succumbed to the pressure and announced they would begin offering plus-sizes in some clothing.

Jeffries stepped down in 2014 amid celebration from fans who wanted to ditch his exclusionary vision for the company.

Correction: This story has been updated to clarify that Jacobson will make his initial court appearance in Minnesota.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

