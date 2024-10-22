1-year-old baby falls from second story window in Milwaukee

By Kendall Keys

MILWAUKEE (WISN) — Milwaukee police say a 1-year-old baby fell out of a second-story window Sunday evening near Grant and Windlake on Milwaukee’s south side.

A nearby store captured the horrifying moments on surveillance video.

The baby can be seen peeking out of the second-floor window, their arms reaching outside, then one leg. Seconds later, the baby topples out of the window and falls onto the sidewalk.

A few minutes pass with the baby lying on the ground before anyone notices them. More than three minutes pass before someone else picks the baby up off of the ground. About 15 minutes after the fall, video shows first responders arrive.

The Milwaukee Fire Department said medics transported the baby to Children’s Wisconsin.

A WISN 12 News crew was on the scene Sunday night as Milwaukee police officers placed cones on the ground and taped off the area to investigate.

WISN 12 News asked Milwaukee police if investigators would be recommending any criminal charges to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office, and for an update on the baby’s condition, but did not hear back Monday night.

At last check, the baby was in the hospital with serious injuries.

