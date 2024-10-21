Six hospitalized after fire breaks out in attic of assisted living facility in West Hills

By Dean Fioresi

Click here for updates on this story

LOS ANGELES, California (KCAL, KCBS) — At least six people living at an assisted living facility in West Hills had to be assessed by paramedics on Monday after a fire broke out in the attic of the home.

The fire was reported a little before 5:20 a.m. at a house in the 7600 block of N. Faust Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Firefighters arrived to find that the fire had caused smoke to billow throughout the home by the time they arrived. They had to cut several holes in the roof to allow that smoke out from inside.

The property acts as an around the clock care center for elderly residents, of which there were reportedly six at the time of the fire. Crews say that five of those residents were bed-ridden and forced to shelter in place when the fire broke out.

None of the patients were expected to have suffered critical injury. All were treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to a nearby hospital for further assessment, firefighters said.

The cause of the flames remains under investigation by arson investigators.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.