Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by suspected DUI driver in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – A pedestrian was seriously injured after being hit by a suspected drunk driver on Sunday night, Colorado Springs police say.

Police were called to a vehicle-versus-pedestrian crash on eastbound Cimarron Street, just east of the US-24 Frontage Rd, at 10:15 p.m. on Oct. 20.

When they arrived on scene, police located the injured pedestrian and the driver, who had remained on scene. The pedestrian was transported to a hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Eastbound Cimarron Street was shut down at 8th Street for an hour while officers investigated.

Colorado Springs Police evaluated the driver for intoxication on scene, identifying her as Gwyn Gustafson. Gustafson was subsequently arrested and charged with DUI-related vehicular assault.