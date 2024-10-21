Man caught harassing, scaring sea lions

By Christian Balderas

Click here for updates on this story

MONTEREY, California (KSBW) — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is investigating an incident of animal harassment in Monterey after a man was caught on camera whipping sea lions with what appeared to be caution tape.

The incident was recorded at Sister Park in Monterey. The man climbed over a fence near Fisherman’s Wharf and scared the sea lions.

“They should rename this from Sister City Park to Sea Lion Park whenever this happens,” a local resident said.

“Oh my God!” said a person reacting to the video.

“I saw that this morning, and man, I hope they’re not a local. That’s pretty lame,” said another local.

“I can’t say what I want to say,” another Marge Brigadier said.

Brigadier, a Bay Net volunteer who answers tourists’ questions about the wildlife, said people harass the animals often.

“How often do you have to go up to people to tell them to not get too close?” asked KSBW 8.

“Pretty often, whether it’s divers, whether it’s kayakers, that’s mostly what I see,” Brigadier said.

A spokesperson with the Marine Mammal Center emphasized that this is a statewide problem.

“At least on the disturbance numbers as a whole. So that encompasses a big spectrum of people that are just getting too close, people that might be trying to help the animal but not doing the right behavior. That is a number we’ve seen growing over the years,” Adam Ratner with the Marine Mammal Center said.

“This was obviously, an extreme severe case of harassment,” Ratner added.

The video has been reported to NOAA, which has reached out to the Monterey Police Department to identify the man responsible.

If no one can identify him there may likely be no further action.

“I trust their judgment, given what is on their docket and how they need to be able to prioritize resources,” Ratner said.

If you see anyone harming or harassing marine wildlife, you can report it to the NOAA hotline enforcement office at 800-853-1964.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.