Fethullah Gulen, Turkish cleric once blamed for failed coup attempt, dies at 83

(CNN) — Turkish Muslim preacher Fethullah Gulen, a longtime bitter rival of Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan who has been blamed for a deadly failed coup attempt in 2016, has died at age 83, according to Turkish officials and social media accounts linked to the cleric’s movement.

The death of the US-based cleric was announced by Herkul Nagme, a news outlet associated with Gulen, on Monday.

“Our religious leader the great Fethullah Gülen who dedicated his life to Islam and serving humanity has walked on to the horizon of his spirit,” it said on X, adding that he was undergoing treatment at hospital for some time.

This is a developing story.

