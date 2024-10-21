Colorado Task Force One returns after providing hurricane help on the East Coast
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Task Force One is back home after deploying to the East Coast to help with recovery efforts after Hurricanes Helene and Milton.
According to the task force's Facebook page, the team assisted in clean-up search and rescue operations in both Florida and North Carolina.
All 224 members are back home in Colorado and ready to serve nearly the dozen agencies across the state they were pulled from.