At least 7 dead in a ferry deck gangway collapse on Sapelo Island in Georgia

(CNN) — At least seven people were killed Saturday after part of a ferry dock collapsed on Georgia’s Sapelo Island, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

Several others were taken to hospitals, the DNR confirmed.

It happened as crowds gathered on the island for a celebration of its tiny Gullah-Geechee community of Black slave descendants.

The deck collapsed at around 4:30 p.m. after a boat hit the dock, a McIntosh County commissioner told CNN affiliate WTOC. Several people fell into the water after the collapse.

DNR officials said they did not know what caused the gangway to collapse but believe there were at least 20 people on it at the time, according to CNN affiliate WSB.

Among those who died was a chaplain for the DNR, Georgia DNR spokesperson Melissa Cummings confirmed to CNN.

Six people were critically injured and two people were flown by air ambulance to hospitals for treatment, Georgia DNR Capt. Chris Hodge said at a Saturday night news conference.

“The gangway has been secured on Sapelo Island and the incident is currently under investigation,” the Georgia DNR said in its release.

The DNR said multiple other emergency agencies assisted them by deploying boats equipped with side-scan sonar and helicopters for search and rescue missions.

The McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office said earlier Saturday in a Facebook post it was “working an active situation on Sapelo Island,” with multiple agencies. “We have set up a family re-unification point at the Elm Grove Baptist Church,” the post said. “We ask that anyone searching for family members, please check there first.”

Republican Gov. Brian Kemp said he was “heartbroken,” by the news.

“Marty, the girls, and I are heartbroken by today’s tragedy on Sapelo Island,” Kemp said in a post on X. “As state and local first responders continue to work this active scene, we ask that all Georgians join us in praying for those lost, for those still in harm’s way, and for their families.”

Sapelo Island is a barrier island off the coast of Georgia, accessible only by boat. The island is home to around 70 full-time residents, according to Explore Georgia. Most of them are descended from slaves who worked on plantations.

Ferries typically depart from the Sapelo-side dock three times a day, taking visitors to the mainland dock in Meridian. The island suffered serious damage during Hurricane Helene, including a six-day power outage, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.

