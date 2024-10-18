Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office arrests man for selling marijuana to middle school students

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) arrested a 24-year-old Pueblo man Thursday afternoon for selling marijuana products to middle school-aged students.

The PCSO said Quentin Marcellus Goodman-Reynolds was arrested after he arrived at a location in Pueblo West to a deal set up by detectives. His arrest followed a months-long investigation by narcotics detectives that was sparked by a tip of an adult male selling marijuana to middle school students.

The PCSO said detectives learned that Goodman-Reynolds contacted juveniles through social media to make sales and then delivered the marijuana to them. Some of his customers were as young as 13, the sheriff's office said.

According to the PCSO, Goodman-Reynolds was arrested for offenses related to the distribution of marijuana/marijuana concentrate, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, special offender, and a protection order violation. Further charges could also be forthcoming pending the outcome of a search warrant sought for Goodman-Reynolds' vehicle.