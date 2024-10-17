Father of Georgia school shooter knew of son’s deteriorating state, say investigators, who found notebook with disturbing drawings

By Cindy Von Quednow and Phil Gast, CNN

(CNN) — Colin Gray, the father of the teenager accused of killing four people at a Georgia high school, knew of his son’s deteriorating mental state and his fascination with campus shootings, investigators testified Wednesday during a hearing that elicited troubling new details of what led up to the rampage.

Chilling details were revealed at a preliminary hearing for Colin Gray about what was found in the Gray home on September 4 – the day of the Apalachee High School shooting – including a notebook containing drawings by Colt Gray depicting stick figures with wounds. “Shoot the teacher first” was written next to the images.

Prosecutors called investigators to the stand in a Barrow County courtroom to buttress their contention the father bought his son the weapon used in the shooting as a Christmas gift and continued to buy accessories, a tactical vest and ammunition despite knowing his volatile son was dealing with anger and anxiety.

Investigators painted a picture of a home where clues pointing to potential violence were overlooked or not sufficiently addressed. Georgia Bureau of Investigation special agent Kelsey Ward said Colt made a shrine to school shootings, including at least one photo of the Parkland, Florida, shooter.

And a note found in the gaming room said, “Forgive me. It is out of my control. See you.”

Ultimately, a magistrate judge ruled there is enough probable cause for Colin Gray, who was shackled and wearing an orange and white jail jumpsuit, to stand trial for the charges against him: four counts of involuntary manslaughter, two counts of second-degree murder and eight counts of cruelty to children.

The case marks just the second time in America a parent has been charged in connection with a mass shooting by a minor, former federal prosecutor Jeffrey Toobin said.

CNN has reached out to Colin Gray’s attorneys for comment. They called no witnesses in the hearing, but did question the investigators about statements indicating Colin Gray did file a school form asking for help for Colt.

Colt Gray, 14, meanwhile, will be tried as an adult, authorities have said. He faces four counts of felony murder. He told investigators “I did it” while being questioned, Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith previously told CNN.

A fascination with guns, school shootings

Ward testified Colt Gray detailed in notebooks his plans for what he intended to do at Apalachee High School.

During an interview after the shooting, which left nine injured, Colin Gray described in detail about time spent trying to get his son involved in a hobby he enjoyed: hunting and shooting.

Drawings in notebooks found in the home detailed how Colt Gray would carry out a shooting using stick figures that would end in his death by suicide, investigators testified.

The teen left letters in his gaming room in “plain sight” telling his parents it’s not their fault and asking for their forgiveness, Ward testified. Colt Gray described himself in the notebooks as being “depressed,” “delirious” and “eager to die.”

Of the shrine, Ward said newspaper clippings of mourning students and Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz were mounted with thumbtacks on a wall. When Colin Gray asked his son who that was, Colt Gray explained and the topic was “dropped” after that.

Ward testified during an interview with Colt Gray’s mother, Marcee Gray, she said her son made joking comments about school shootings and had asked his father to buy a shooter mask because he had to “finish up” his “school shooter outfit.”

Marcee Gray said her son’s fascination with guns had gotten “very bad,” Ward testified.

Attempts to get teen help went nowhere

Investigators testified Colin Gray was in touch with school staff in the weeks before the shooting about his son’s need for counseling and sent in a form, but failed to follow up and ensure his son made appointments. A school counselor said Colin Gray indicated he may not be able to afford the care.

Colin Gray had filled out and submitted a form for school counseling after a campus official expressed concern, but Colt Gray did not show up to school on those days for counseling leading up to the shooting, Ward said.

Additionally, Colin Gray did not follow up with counseling services offered by an outside organization. When asked about it, Colin Gray said it was a matter of getting his insurance sorted, Ward said.

The Grays intended to take Colt Gray to counseling services in Athens, Georgia, but an argument the day before between his parents led to those plans falling apart, Ward said.

On the day of the shooting, Colin and Marcee Gray received concerning text messages from Colt sent just minutes before the first shots were fired. Colt allegedly texted his father it was not his fault and “I’m sorry” to his mother.

And while Marcee Gray called Apalachee pleading for staff to find her son, Colin Gray did not call.

Colin Gray received texts from his younger daughter saying her middle school was on lockdown. After becoming concerned, Colin Gray went home early from work, turned on the TV and saw the shooting had taken place at his son’s school.

When Barrow County sheriff’s deputies showed up at his door that day, Colin Gray said in a “not very surprised matter” he had received a text from his daughter and said out loud to the deputies, “God almighty, please tell me that your brother didn’t do something,” Ward testified.

Colin Gray did not appear remorseful after the deputies showed up, Ward testified.

During a separate interview, Colin Gray told Ward Colt had the rifle in his room, propped up against a guitar in the corner, for a week leading up to the shooting, it was no longer there when he had returned home from work.

