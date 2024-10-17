City of Tampa hopes to collect all storm debris within 90 days

By Chad Mills

TAMPA, Florida (WFTS) — The storm may be gone, but on O’Brien Street in Port Tampa, the signs of Milton are still everywhere.

Even though Joe Phillip’s house held up okay, many of his neighbors’ homes did not.

“There are some individuals — elderly — it hit them very hard,” he said.

Debris is now stacked up everywhere along O’Brien Street.

Removing storm debris is now the City of Tampa’s primary focus, according to Mayor Jane Castor.

“We are looking at a million cubic yards estimated, and to put that into perspective, that’s approximately 10,000 football fields of debris,” Castor said Wednesday.

In a news conference, Castor urged patience, since it will take time for crews to haul away the historic amount of debris.

“We can’t push a button and remove all of this debris,” she said.

The city is hoping to remove all of the debris during a 90-day window. Hardest hit areas will be targeted first. The city will focus on removing household debris before it removes vegetative debris.

According to Castor, FEMA will cover 100% of the debris removal costs during the 90-day period.

A city website that will launch soon will let you know when your street is due for pick-up.

“We need the community’s help in this,” Castor said.

How can you help?

You can haul your debris yourself to several city sites.

Or, if you’re placing debris at your curb, do it right. Pile tree debris, debris from inside your home, and bulky items in three separate piles.

“We need those separated, so when we get back here, we don’t have to try to separate and waste more time when we could be out collecting your debris,” explained Larry Washington, the city’s solid waste director.

Back on O’Brien Street, Phillips knows clean-up will take a while, which means the signs of Milton won’t be going anywhere, for now.

“It’s just one of those things. Just force of nature,” he said. “You learn to live with it.”

