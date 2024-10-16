Injured man rescued from Colorado trail after not returning from hike Monday

CLEAR CREEK, Colo. (KRDO) – A 50-year-old man who was injured on a Colorado trail is now recovering in the hospital after a successful rescue operation, the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office said.

The man began a hike on Silver Creek Trail on Monday, Oct. 14, but by Tuesday morning had not returned to his vehicle or other belongings left at the trailhead, the sheriff's office said.

The rescue mission was a joint effort between Alpine Rescue Team, Clear Creek EMS, Clear Creek Fire Authority and Flight For Life Colorado.

A rescue team was able to contact the man by phone, but it took the team several hours to locate him on foot, the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office said. When responders arrived, they learned the man was seriously injured and needed to be evacuated by air.

Photo courtesy: Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office

At 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, a Blackhawk helicopter from Buckley Air Force Base landed at a station in Dumont and picked up two Alpine team members to assist with rescuing the man from the trail.

By 5:30 p.m., the sheriff's office said the team was able to safely evacuate the man from the mountain. He was transferred to a Flight for Life Colorado helicopter shortly afterwards, which took him to a hospital to recover.

"We wish him a full and speedy recovery," the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office said in a social media post Tuesday.