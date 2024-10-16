Elderly woman with dementia missing from Chicago’s south suburbs for a week

By Todd Feurer, Marissa Perlman, Elyssa Kaufman

CHICAGO, Illinois (WBBM) — An elderly woman with dementia has been missing for over a week, and her family in south suburban Country Club Hills is asking for people to be on the lookout.

Yolanda Howell, 78, was last seen at her home near 187th and Cedar around 1 p.m. on Oct. 9, according to her family.

On Wednesday morning, independent search crews and K9 officers from Indiana were conducting an “emergency” search in a wooded area, just a mile from her home.

Family members said they are disappointed police have not publicized Howell’s disappearance.

She was last seen wearing a black Guess hooded sweatshirt and blue gym shoes.

She is 5-foot-7, weighs 130 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

One neighbor did find surveillance video of Howell walking down the street near her home, but it hasn’t led them to her.

Her family said they are disappointed that police have not publicized her disappearance, and are asking anyone who’s seen her to call the Country Club Hills Police Department at 708-798-3191.

