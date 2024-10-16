Deep-sea discovery, changes to chip bags, America’s No. 1 restroom: Catch up on the day’s stories



CNN

By Daniel Wine, CNN

5 things

1️⃣ Deep-sea discovery: Scientists uncovered communities of animals such as tube worms and snails living in volcanic caves beneath the seafloor. They found the previously unknown but thriving ecosystem during a 30-day expedition to explore an undersea volcano off Central America.

2️⃣ Promising trial: A new treatment for cervical cancer resulted in a significant increase in survival rates, a study found. Patients who received six weeks of chemotherapy in addition to the standard course of treatment fared better.

3️⃣ Chip changes: Some popular snack brands will give you more to munch on after consumers revolted against skimpier bags and higher prices. Shoppers balked at the downsizing of products, known as shrinkflation, and turned to cheaper options.

4️⃣ Pricey add-on: Disney’s new all-access, skip-the-line plan can cost more than your ticket for admission to the theme parks. The “Lightning Lane Premier Pass” will be offered in limited quantities, and the price will vary based on date and demand.

5️⃣ King of the throne: When nature calls, go in style with murals of snow-covered peaks. A Utah service station has been crowned America’s No. 1 restroom. Check it out.

Watch this

🎞️ Behind the scenes: Korean drama shows such as “Squid Game” are among the most popular non-English language shows on Netflix. Take a look at the making of a “K-drama.”

Top headlines

• Liam Payne, former One Direction member, dead at 31

• Bodycam video shows Phoenix police punching and tasing a deaf man on the ground

• Exclusive: Inside a secretive Ukrainian drone unit targeting Russian territory

$16,000

🍷 That’s how much scammers were charging for bottles of fake vintage wine. Police in France and Italy arrested six people.

Check this out

👠 Return to the runway: The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is back after a six-year hiatus, and it’s clear that women are shaping the brand’s future. Cher performed, and the event featured a diverse cast of models wearing more sophisticated attire.

Quotable

🕸️ Web of deceit: A new documentary series explores the lies Finch told about her health and personal life, including that she had a rare form of bone cancer.

Quiz time

🌕 The closest supermoon of the year will be visible soon. What is another name for October’s full moon?

﻿A. Hunter’s moon

B. Flower moon

C. Beaver moon

D. Worm moon

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Celebrity corner

🤣 Sneaky joke: Actress Kristen Bell just revealed the naughty line she managed to slip into the beloved “Frozen” movie, for which she voiced the Princess Anna character.

Sports spotlight

🏒 Career milestone: Washington Capitals winger Alex Ovechkin recorded his 700th assist and joined an elite group of hockey players who also have scored at least 700 goals.

Good vibes

😎 We like to wrap things up on a positive note: Marketing executive Jason Bennett grew disillusioned with climbing the corporate ladder and living in San Francisco. He packed up and moved to Colombia and now says “I want to be here for the rest of my life.” Here’s what convinced him.

﻿🧠 Quiz answer: A. The hunter’s moon will loom large and bright in the October sky.

