Alamosa Justice Center evacuated due to “suspicious device” near front entrance

ALAMOSA, Colo. (KRDO) - According to the City of Alamosa, the Alamosa Justice Center has been evacuated due to a suspicious device placed near the front entrance.

Alamosa Police Chief Dingfelder says the Pueblo Police Department Bomb Squad was called to the scene to "evaluate" the device.

Chief Dingfielder also says the suspicious device was located nearby an attorney's car.

The City of Alamosa says a suspect is in custody, adding that they are someone "well known to law enforcement" and had several warrants out for his arrest.

Alexander Brunet

Alex is a Digital Content and Weekend Broadcast Producer for Good Morning Colorado.

