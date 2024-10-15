More is learned about woman charged with murder and accused of dismembering, cooking mother’s remains

By Brian Hamrick

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Kentucky (WLWT) — The woman accused of murdering and dismembering her mother in Robertson County is not even recognizable to those who knew her best.

The family of Torilena Fields was in court for her arraignment, which ended up being postponed. The only picture of her that they’ve seen since the arrest is her mugshot.

“The girl in the mugshot, that’s not who we know,” said Todd Brock. He is the uncle of the suspect and the brother of the victim.

KSP was called to a rural Robertson County address and found the body of Trudy Fields.

A murder indictment that came down Monday said she had been stabbed multiple times and shot in the head. She had been dismembered. Some body parts were found in a pot inside the oven.

Torilena Fields was covered in blood.

Officers who responded said they had to use tear gas to make the arrest as Torilena Fields said she was casting spells on them.

Investigators said a dog had also been tortured and killed.

The family said Torilena Fields had moved to California a few years ago and even got in some low-end movies.

“She was an actress and doing her thing out there,” said the suspect’s cousin, Olivia Brock. “We were told a couple months ago that she was in a bad motorcycle accident and sustained a brain injury.”

Some of the family members are openly wondering if the injury is linked to the behavior in the indictment.

Most of the family didn’t even know she had returned from California.

Now, the family at the center of it all is caught in an emotional paradox, as it is difficult for them to understand the crime.

“I’m so sad, and I want justice for my family member, but I’m so sad because it’s my other family member that’s not OK,” Olivia Brock said.

Torilena Fields was supposed to appear in court for arraignment on charges of tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse Monday, but the murder indictment came down before she had a chance to see it, so prosecutors asked to postpone the hearing.

A new court date was set for Oct. 23 at 8:30 a.m. in Robertson County.

