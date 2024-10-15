‘He’s an innocent man who’s been on death row for years’: Community leaders rally for Toforest Johnson

By Bryce Oselen

Click here for updates on this story

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (WVTM) — Akeriya Terry was just 2 years old in 1995 when her father, Toforest Johnson, was convicted for the murder of Jefferson County Sheriff Deputy William Hardy.

Johnson was sentenced to die in 1998 and has been on death row since, but he has always maintained his innocence. After learning there may be new evidence that could free her father, Terry said it makes his absence now even harder.

“It’s very tough not being able to have my dad with us; he’s missed so many important milestones in my life and in my sibling’s life that it’s always been hard to not have that physical touch,” Terry said.

Greater Birmingham Ministries, along with Johnson’s family and friends, hosted a rally in support of him at the Rotary Trail Sunday evening, hoping to spread the word about the case. While hopeful his case gets revisited, this rally also reminds loved ones of what they’ve been through.

“He’s an innocent man who’s been on death row away from his family for over 25 years. The faith community has been a great support to this effort to bring him home. District Attorney Danny Car has also spoken out, so we’re hoping just to come raise awareness and gather with our supporters,” Greater Birmingham Ministries advocacy coordinator Melissa Julia said.

Johnson’s supporters hope to see a new trial.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.