Decorated veteran, pillar of Maine community celebrates 100th birthday

By Adam Bartow

OXFORD, Maine (WMTW) — A crowd filled the American Legion hall in Oxford Sunday for a community celebration marking local resident John Crumpton’s 100th birthday.

Crumpton grew up in Mississippi but has lived in Maine for decades and knows much of the local history.

He graduated from the Naval Academy in 1948 and went on to have a distinguished career in the Navy, serving on eight different ships, including as the commanding officer on the USS Jackdaw, USS Theodore E. Chandler and USS Dale and as the XO on the USS Ault. He retired with the rank of captain after serving in Korea, Vietnam and the Cold War.

His list of awards includes the Legion of Merit, presented in 1974.

"If you've ever crossed paths with him, you've surely heard him say, 'How you doing?' A simple phrase that sums up his warmth to others," one person said during Sunday's celebration.

Crumpton was happy to share stories and plenty of laughs and smiles with people who gathered Sunday — and also enjoyed a piece of cake.

The celebration also included several presentations to Crumpton, including a letter from the Secretary of the Navy and an official commemoration from the Maine Legislature.

Crumpton is considered one of the pillars of the local community, and he has spent his life dedicated to service and his church.

“In recognition and grateful appreciation for serving in the United States armed forces in the name of freedom and democracy and for allegiance to God and country and courageously protecting our liberty and independence,” Tricia Thurston, American Legion, Department of Maine Commander, said in presenting her own award to Crumpton.

Maine’s Total Coverage met Crumpton several years ago when he was helping greet fellow veterans who were going on an Honor Flight from the Portland International Jetport. Crumpton is also active in the Southern Maine Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution.

