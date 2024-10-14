Tattoo artist helps breast cancer survivors reclaim their bodies

By Brooke Kinebrew

MONTEREY, California (KSBW) — A paramedical tattoo artist in Monterey is helping Breast Cancer survivors who have undergone mastectomies regain their confidence.

Ashley Hernandez owns Monterey Med Ink and specializes in 3D areola tattoos.

“My own mother had breast cancer twice before she passed away last year in July, and so I’ve always been fond of tattoos and just seeing what women go through during, you know, their treatments,” Hernandez said. “I’ve seen it firsthand how strong they have to be during that time, so if there’s anything that I can do to help them feel whole again, it’s by creating a 3D areola tattoo.”

She works with patients to choose an ink color that matches their skin tone, as well as the size and placement of the tattoo.

“Some patients, they get very emotional, maybe shed a tear or two, but they’re very happy,” Hernandez said. “It’s just the last step in their healing process so they can finally put that experience behind them. Sometimes that’s traumatizing, but they can finally move forward.”

One of these patients is Megan Reis-Orque. She discovered she had breast cancer in 2017 after performing a self-examination at home.

“I found it myself, went and got it checked out, and it was positive,” Reis-Orque said.

She says getting the tattoo helped her feel whole again.

“From forgetting what I looked like, being super uncomfortable in my own skin, and then getting reconstruction and really feeling empowered that there was hope that I can look the way I did, that breast cancer wasn’t going to take that away from me,” Reis-Orque explained.

She says completing self-examinations is important.

“Please, please do self checks. If there’s a little bump or bump or anything, don’t hesitate. Even if it’s a skin marking that looks funny, don’t hesitate to get it checked out,” she said. “It can save your life.”

