Siblings in their 90s gather to celebrate big brother’s 98th birthday

By KCCI Staff

ANKENY, Iowa (KCCI) — Five Iowa siblings in their 90s gathered over the weekend to celebrate the eldest’s 98th birthday.

Harold Hoyle, on the right in the photo below, turns 98 this month. His four “little brothers and sisters” showed up for his birthday in Ankeny over the weekend. From left to right in the photo: Gayle Brietske, 92; Lowell Hoyle, 93; Lyle Hoyle, 95; Genevieve Sherman, 97; and Harold Hoyle, 98.

That’s five siblings all over the age of 92!

See what they’re wearing in the photo?

Harold’s daughter Pam Anderson says, “We always joke about their last name by saying ‘According to Hoyle,’ the book of rules for card games, thus the playing card on the shirts with each having one with their age on it.”

