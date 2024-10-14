Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs accused of sexual assault in six new lawsuits, including one case involving alleged teenage victim

By Elizabeth Wagmeister and Kara Scannell, CNN

(CNN) — At least half a dozen new lawsuits were filed Monday against musician and producer Sean Combs, accusing him of sexual assault against men, women and a 16-year-old boy.

The suits were all filed anonymously by John Doe and Jane Doe plaintiffs in federal court in the Southern District of New York.

The latest lawsuits are part of an expected wave of litigation against Combs by Houston-based attorney Tony Buzbee and co-counsel Andrew Van Arsdale, who previously said they were representing at least 120 alleged victims of Combs including minors.

This story is developing and will be updated with additional details.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.