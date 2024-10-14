Rescue animals, inmates find unlikely bond at Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm

By Ted Scouten

MIAMI (WFOR) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm is an animal farm you have never seen before. All the animals live under the stilts of the jail, in what is the only animal sanctuary located at a correctional facility.

A capybara named Simon is probably the most popular resident at the farm. He has lots of friends, including Arabella the alpaca and Tucker the kinkajou.

Howie, a duck who loves attention, will likely greet you when you arrive. He can’t get enough of being petted. All the animals here are rescues.

“These are all animals that have been abandoned, abused, confiscated, or donated. They’re here because they needed a forever home, and sometimes this is their last resort,” explains Jeanne Selander, who runs the farm and cares for its 120 animals.

“They call me Farmer Jeanne,” she laughs.

The farm’s story began in 1994.

“It started with Muscovy ducks crossing the road between the golf course and the jail. They were getting hit by cars,” Selander said. “Rumors spread that we were taking in animals, and that’s how the farm began!”

It has since grown into a magical place where you can see all kinds of creatures, from goats and donkeys to boa constrictors and a crocodile with a bad attitude.

Visitors often find themselves viewing these animals in a way they never did before.

“This is Hank, the armadillo,” Selander said, holding the creature. “You can feel what he’s like. People usually just see them dead on the side of the road. You don’t normally get to interact with one.”

The animals bring magic not only to visitors but also to those living upstairs, the inmates.

Jeff Schultz, who is finishing an 8-month sentence, helps out on the farm.

“It helps me get up in the morning, face my day, and do my time,” he said.

Not only is he making a difference in the animals’ lives, but they’re also making a difference in his.

“They depend on me,” Jeff said. “Anyone who has a dog or cat at home understands. It’s nice to have them here. They’re always in a positive mood. It’s rare in a place like this, and it’s uplifting.”

Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay has noticed the farm’s impact, even on the toughest inmates.

“They get the chance to care for and nurture something alive,” Ramsay says. “The animals don’t judge them. They’re happy to see them. Inmates can pet, hold, and share emotions with them.”

Inmates are caring for animals that, in turn, are caring for them.

The Animal Farm is open to the public on the 2nd and 4th Sunday of every month. Admission is free, but donations are welcome.

