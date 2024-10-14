Man charged with DUI in crash that killed SoCal newlywed out on bail to family’s outrage

By Leticia Juarez

Click here for updates on this story

BANNING, California (KABC) — Adam and Carlie Whitlatch shared a love story that started when the two were just 11- and 12-year-old middle school students in Beaumont.

The couple were married for exactly 13 days when the future they planned together came to a tragic end.

“He took literally everything from me,” said her grieving husband. “I planned to grow old with her, I planned to have kids with her … planned to buy a house.”

Last Friday, the 23-year-old newlywed was on her way home from work when investigators say she was killed by a DUI driver.

“He hit her from behind at around 95 mph as she was sitting at a stop sign,” said her mother, Buenita Shoemaker.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a deputy with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department attempted to pull over a driver who was driving the wrong way on Seminole Drive near the Cabazon Outlets. But instead of pulling over, they say the driver took off, resulting in a high-speed chase.

The driver, identified as 48-year-old Jason McQueary, slammed into the victim’s Nissan.

“The minute he got behind that wheel, he made the conscious decision to take my daughter’s life,” said Shoemaker.

McQueary was treated for minor injuries at the hospital. He was arrested and charged with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated but to the family’s outrage, he was able to post bail the next day.

McQueary’s court appearance is scheduled for January 2.

“He gets to be home for the holidays and celebrate with his family and friends while I get to bury my wife,” said Adam.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family with funeral costs.

Just two weeks ago, family and friends gathered to celebrate the couple’s wedding. Now, they will come together to mourn.

“She had the most beautiful blue eyes, huge smile and the biggest heart,” said Carlie’s mother.

Adam, with his wife’s wedding ring on a chain around his neck, is preparing for a future without the love of his life by his side.

“To see her happy is all I wanted, and all I still want. I just hope that whatever I do in life now, I make her proud,” he said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.