Get Ready for a High-Flying Halloween Adventure at Lone Star Flight Museum!

By Francis Page, Jr.

October 14, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Houston, brace yourselves for a spooky, sky-high Halloween extravaganza at Lone Star Flight Museum! On Saturday, October 19th, 2024, the aviation museum opens its doors to welcome all the little witches, wizards, and superheroes to a unique, thrilling Halloween event: Halloween in the Hangar!

What’s in Store? Fright, Fun, and Flight!

Forget the same old haunted houses! This year, let your kids experience Halloween with a twist. Lone Star Flight Museum’s historic aircraft will transform into a haunted hangar where kids can trick-or-treat among planes from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.. And that’s just the beginning! Your little engineers can unleash their creative superpowers with fun-filled STEM activities like crafting their very own Bat Glider or Halloween Helicopter.

Not only will kids craft spooky masterpieces, but they can also put their engineering skills to the test with the Egg Drop Challenge—where they’ll see if they can design a contraption that will protect their egg from a daring one-story fall. It’s a real “crack-up” of an event!

The Day’s Spooktacular Lineup:

Trick or Treat in the Hangar: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Craft Your Bat Glider or Halloween Helicopter: 10:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. (Not-so-scary) Storytime: Room on the Broom at 11 a.m. Egg Drop Challenge: 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. DATE: Saturday, October 19, 2024 And here’s a real treat for parents—kids 10 and under in costume get in FREE!

Where the Magic Happens:

The fun all takes place at Lone Star Flight Museum, located at Ellington Field (11551 Aerospace Avenue, Houston, Texas 77034). With Halloween festivities nestled among awe-inspiring aircraft, this will be a day that’s just as thrilling for parents as it is for kids!

Why This is THE Family Event of the Season:

For those of you looking for a Halloween event that’s more treat than trick, Lone Star Flight Museum delivers! It’s a place where the spooky season meets aviation history, making learning and fun fly high. From trick-or-treating to hands-on experiments and even a not-so-scary storytime, this indoor event guarantees smiles all around—rain or shine!

About Lone Star Flight Museum

More than just a Halloween hotspot, Lone Star Flight Museum is an aviation treasure trove with a 130,000-square-foot hangar packed with rare and historic aircraft, an immersive Aviation Learning Center, and a Flight Academy that makes learning take flight! The museum’s mission goes beyond celebrating the magic of flight—it aims to inspire the next generation through STEM-based education and interactive experiences. It’s located just 20 minutes from downtown Houston and offers a family-friendly, unforgettable experience for all ages.

So, Houston Style Magazine readers mark your calendars for Saturday, October 19th, and bring your kids in costume to enjoy a frightfully fantastic day at Halloween in the Hangar. Trust us—there’s no better way to make Halloween take off this year!.org or call 346-708-2517. Don’t forget to follow them on Facebook and Instagram for updates and more!

