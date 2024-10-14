Couple gets married at 2024 Aftershock Festival in Sacramento: “It’s a blast”

By Cecilio Padilla

SACRAMENTO (KOVR) — Wedding bells were part of the setlist at this year’s Aftershock Festival in Sacramento.

Dina and Jessica Harris decided to take the leap and tie the knot at the 2024 Aftershock Festival in Discovery Park over the weekend.

The couple met as co-workers over five years ago. Dina introduced Jessica to the Aftershock Festival – and from then on, their love of hard rock and each other continued to grow.

“It’s one of the best events every year,” Dina said.

The couple admits getting married at Aftershock started as a joke, but they both agreed on the venue and ran with it.

“People come out here and have the greatest time. These people are amazing,” Dina said.

Jessica says Aftershock was the perfect venue because the couple wanted to do a wedding that was for them.

“It’s a blast.”

Aftershock organizers say each day of the four-day festival brought in about 40,000 people.

