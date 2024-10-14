Comcast Celebrates 2024 Hispanic Heritage Month with Community Appreciation Luncheon

By Francis Page, Jr.

Click here for updates on this story

October 14, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — As the vibrant city of Houston comes together to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, Comcast, in partnership with Telemundo Houston, continues its commitment to honoring the rich diversity and invaluable contributions of the Hispanic and Latino communities. On October 9, 2024, Comcast hosted an exclusive Hispanic Heritage Community Appreciation Luncheon at the exquisite Patagonia Grill and Café, gathering community leaders, partners, and champions of digital equity for an afternoon of reflection, celebration, and gratitude.

A Legacy of Partnership and Progress

At the heart of this event was Comcast’s unwavering dedication to Digital Equity—a core initiative aimed at ensuring that all individuals, regardless of their background, have access to technology, internet services, and digital literacy. Over the years, Comcast has worked hand-in-hand with various community partners to address the digital divide, making significant strides in underserved communities.

Community partners were recognized for their impactful work in digital skills, navigation, and equity efforts. Honorees included:

Association for the Advancement of Mexican Americans AVANCE Houston Mexican Institute of Greater Houston Latinos for Education Power on Heels Fund, Inc. The Courage to Bee Tejano Center Latino Startup Alliance These organizations have been at the forefront of empowering Latino communities through education and technology, uplifting neighborhoods and ensuring a brighter digital future for all. Additionally, Comcast honored its Chamber partners for their leadership and dedication to community growth:

Houston Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Houston East End Chamber of Commerce Brazoria County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Montgomery County Hispanic Chamber Camara de Empresarios Latino These chambers have been instrumental in fostering economic growth, supporting Hispanic entrepreneurs, and driving local success stories in Houston and beyond. Celebrating All That We Are: Hispanic Heritage Month 2024

This year’s theme, “Celebrating All That We Are (Celebrando Todo Lo Que Somos),” underscores the complexity and richness of Hispanic identities in the U.S. The multi-platform bilingual initiative, a collaboration between NBCUniversal and Telemundo, spans the entire network, highlighting the achievements, traditions, and aspirations of over 62 million Hispanics in America.

Telemundo’s evening news anchor, Crystal Ayala, served as the emcee for the luncheon. In her heartfelt tribute to Comcast NBCUniversal’s company-wide campaign, Ayala celebrated the multi-layered and richly complex identities found within Hispanic and Latino communities.

For the fourth consecutive year, the campaign has captured national attention, honoring the unique contributions of Hispanic and Latino communities across the realms of culture, entertainment, education, and innovation. Through a powerful storytelling approach, the campaign serves as a reminder of how these communities continuously shape and enhance American life.

A Luncheon of Reflection and Inspiration

Set against the stunning and festive backdrop of Patagonia Grill, guests were treated to an atmosphere of unity, pride, and celebration. As partners networked and recognized each other’s contributions, the afternoon embodied the spirit of collaboration that defines the Hispanic community. Comcast’s Laura Mayorga and the Comcast External Affairs Department were gracious hosts, extending heartfelt thanks to all those present for their ongoing support of Digital Equity initiatives.

“We are proud to be part of a community that not only celebrates its culture but also lifts each other up through meaningful partnerships,” Mayorga remarked. “It’s through these collaborations that we can continue making a tangible difference in the lives of Houston’s diverse communities.”

Looking Ahead: A Bright Future for All

As Comcast looks to the future, its commitment to bridging the digital divide remains unwavering. Events like this luncheon are not just a moment of celebration but also a call to action—a reminder that through unity, collaboration, and innovation, we can build a brighter, more equitable future for all.

Houston Style Magazine readers, for those who couldn’t attend, be sure to follow the conversation and ongoing celebrations across Comcast NBCUniversal and Telemundo’s social media channels using the hashtags #AllThatWeAre and #TodoLoQueSomos.

For more info, visit Texas.Comcast.com

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Jo-Carolyn Goodeeditorial@stylemagazine.com7133205611