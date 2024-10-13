Start your week smart: Hurricanes take heavy toll, SpaceX launch, Boeing cuts, Kamala Harris physical, Covid tests for Putin

By Andrew Torgan and Daniel Wine, CNN

(CNN) — The federal government provides a variety of programs for people impacted by disasters like hurricanes Helene and Milton, but to get access to that funding, people must submit an application to FEMA. Here’s how to apply for assistance.

And here’s what else you need to know to Start Your Week Smart.

The weekend that was

• Milton and Helene are taking a toll on the mental health of Floridians. Along with widespread death and destruction, two major hurricanes over a short period of time have left a vast trail of despair and frayed nerves that experts warn could make people more susceptible to depression and post-traumatic stress syndrome.

• SpaceX landed Starship’s rocket booster in the arms of massive metal pincers, marking a huge success in its fifth test flight. Waves of deafening cheers rang out on the livestream as engineers and employees celebrated the achievement.

• The CEO of Boeing told employees that the company plans to cut 10% of its total staff. The announcement is the latest blow at the troubled planemaker, which has faced losses of more than $33 billion in the past five years and a string of severe and sometimes fatal safety lapses.

• Vice President Kamala Harris is in “excellent health,” her doctor, US Army physician Joshua R. Simmons, said in a letter summarizing her medical history that was released by the White House. Her most recent April physical exam and her routine bloodwork have shown no causes for alarm.

• Russia has confirmed that Donald Trump sent the Kremlin sample Covid-19 tests in the early days of the pandemic, after revelations in veteran journalist Bob Woodward’s new book raised further questions about the former US president’s relationship with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

The week ahead

Monday

The second Monday in October is — depending on where you live — either Columbus Day or Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Columbus Day has long been a political lightning rod given the destruction wrought on native communities after Columbus journeyed to North America, ushering in an age of European exploration of the Western Hemisphere. As a result of advocacy by Native American activists, many states and localities now observe Indigenous Peoples’ Day instead of — or in addition to — Columbus Day. That shift reached the federal level in 2021 when President Joe Biden became the first US president to formally acknowledge Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

The second Monday in October is also Thanksgiving Day in Canada, a federal statutory holiday.

Tuesday

October 15 is Tax Day for anyone who was granted a six-month extension back in April. Failure to file could result in a penalty of 5% of taxes due for every month that your return is late. However, the IRS is granting extensions to taxpayers who live in disaster areas, those returning from a combat zone and taxpayers affected by the terrorist attacks in Israel. Check to see if you are eligible for an extension.

It’s also the day that Bob Woodward’s “War” will be released. The new book offers a remarkable look behind the scenes at President Biden’s blunt, profanity-laced assessments and interactions with the world leaders who have shaped his presidency, from Benjamin Netanyahu to Vladimir Putin. “War” also reveals new details about Donald Trump’s private conversations with Putin and a secret shipment of Covid-19 testing equipment Trump sent to the Russian president for his personal use during the pandemic.

Thursday

Look up in the night sky to catch a glimpse of the Hunter’s Moon. It will also be a supermoon and the closest of the year to Earth at 222,095 miles away.

Listen in

One Thing: 🎧 Hurricane of misinformation

In today’s “One Thing” podcast, CNN’s Steve Contorno examines how Trump and his allies are leveraging dangerous misinformation about the government response to recent hurricanes on the campaign trail. Listen here.

Photos of the week

Check out more images from the week that was, curated by CNN Photos.

What’s happening in entertainment

TV and streaming

CNN’s Anderson Cooper recently sat down with actor Andrew Garfield, whose mother died from cancer in 2019, to discuss lessons learned through grief. For more on Season 3 of “All There Is with Anderson Cooper,” listen wherever you get your podcasts.

ABC’s “Scamanda” is a new docuseries based on the popular podcast of the same name. “Scamanda” follows Amanda Riley, a young wife, mother and devout Christian whose life suddenly takes a terrible turn when she is diagnosed with Stage 3 blood cancer. She begins documenting her battle online, captivating thousands, but she has a secret that she is dying to keep. “Scamanda” premieres Wednesday at 10 p.m. EDT/PDT on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu.

The CBS spinoff machine cranks out yet another series Thursday when “Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage” debuts. The sequel to “Young Sheldon,” which was a prequel to “The Big Bang Theory,” follows Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy (Emily Osment) as they raise their young family in Texas while navigating the challenges of adulthood, parenting and marriage.

In theaters

“We Live in Time” stars Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield as an up-and-coming chef and a recent divorcée brought together by a chance encounter. While promoting the film, Garfield confessed before an audience that the chemistry between the two actors on the set was so electric, they didn’t even hear their cue to cut while filming a steamy love scene. “We Live in Time” opens on Friday.

And as we creep closer to Halloween, brace yourself for an onslaught of horror, comedy/horror and just plain horrible movies like “Smile 2,” “Rippy,” “Rumours” and “I Will Never Leave You Alone.”

What’s happening in sports

At a glance …

Today’s NFL action kicks off early when the Bears and Jaguars play in London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at 9:30 a.m. ET. Here are five things to watch out for in Week 6.

Game 2 of the WNBA Finals between Minnesota and New York is set for today. On Thursday, the Lynx stunned the Liberty in a 95-93 overtime win in Game 1 to take the lead in the best-of-five series.

In baseball, the New York Mets and the New York Yankees were the first two teams to clinch their respective division series, while the Los Angeles Dodgers and Cleveland Guardians punched their tickets on Friday and Saturday. The Mets face the Dodgers today, and the Yankees play the Guardians on Monday.

Finally, professional tennis is about to undergo some big changes. For the first time in its 147-year history, Wimbledon will be removing line judges from all of its courts during the tournament. The All England Club announced last week that from the 2025 championships onward, electronic line calling (ELC) will be used after it was successfully tested in 2024. ELC will replace the line judges who call “out” or “fault” during a match.

Tennis legend Rafael Nadal announced his retirement from the sport last week after a glittering career in which he amassed 22 grand slam titles. Widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, Nadal’s final tournament will be with Spain at the Davis Cup finals in November.

For more of your favorite sports, head on over to CNN Sports as well as Bleacher Report, which — like CNN — is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery.

Sunday spotlight

The migrant workers abandoned in Lebanon

Migrant workers in Lebanon, the vast majority of which are women, have been made destitute by Israel’s bombardment. Unable to turn to their employers, the state or their embassies for help, they rely on the kindness of strangers.

Quiz time!

Looking for a challenge to start your week? Take CNN’s weekly news quiz to see how much you remember from the week that was! So far, 63% of fellow quiz fans have gotten eight or more questions right. How will you fare?

Play me off …

‘Too Sweet’

Monday is National Dessert Day — an excuse to have cake for breakfast or a hot fudge sundae for dinner. Just don’t go overboard. (Click here to view)

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.