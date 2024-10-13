Farmers market kicks off in Southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - It's opening weekend for a new farmer's market here in Colorado Springs. It's in an area that's considered a food desert.

It's the first farmer's market hosted by the Southeast Food Coalition. Their goal is to get fresh, local and healthy foods into the hands of families in need.

The event will also support local farmers and ranchers. Two of the vendors at the market will also be accepting EBT.

The market opens at 9 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, and goes on until noon.

The organization's inaugural farmers market will be near the airport at 2052 Jetwing Dr.