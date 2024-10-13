Skip to Content
News

Farmers market kicks off in Southeast Colorado Springs

MGN
By
today at 7:40 AM
Published 7:31 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - It's opening weekend for a new farmer's market here in Colorado Springs. It's in an area that's considered a food desert.

It's the first farmer's market hosted by the Southeast Food Coalition. Their goal is to get fresh, local and healthy foods into the hands of families in need.

The event will also support local farmers and ranchers. Two of the vendors at the market will also be accepting EBT. 

The market opens at 9 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, and goes on until noon. 

The organization's inaugural farmers market will be near the airport at 2052 Jetwing Dr. 

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mackenzie Stafford

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content