What to watch this weekend

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — How has your week been?

For some, the weekend represents a time to get out and about for some shopping, maybe meeting up with friends or running those errands. For others, it represents a chance to rest and catch up on some content.

If lounging around your home is more your speed, we have got you covered.

Here is some of what you can watch this weekend:

“Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice”

Welcome back, old and dear friends.

The sequel to the hit 1988 film reunites original stars Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara, while Jenny Ortega joins the franchise.

The comedy horror about an irksome demonic ghost this time around involves a family tragedy and even more hijinks.

Already a hit in theaters, “Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice” is available for rent or purchase on Apple or Amazon.

The film is released by Warner Bros. which shares a parent company with CNN.

“Abbott Elementary”

School is back in session.

The hit ABC comedy set at an inner city elementary school in Philadelphia has returned for its fourth season. Viewers will get go see how the relationship between teachers Janine (Quinta Brunson) and Gregory (Tyler James Williams) plays out after they kissed in last season’s finale.

“Abbott Elementary” airs Wednesday nights on ABC and available on Hulu following.

“Ali Wong: Single Lady”

No one does standup quite like Ali Wong, and she has plenty to talk about these days.

Known to be a bit of a NSFW-oversharer, the “Beef” star does not disappoint in this comedy special that focuses on her life as a single mom getting back into the dating pool after her split from husband Justin Hakuta.

We even get a bit of the backstory on how she ended up with her current boyfriend, “Barry” star Bill Hader. This wild ride is currently streaming on Netflix.

“Sweetpea”

If you enjoyed Ella Purnell in “Yellowjackets,” get ready for her new, killer role.

No, seriously. In her new series, “Sweetpea,” Purnell plays Rhiannon Lewis, a perfectly normal person who also happens to have a secret life as a murderer who thoroughly enjoys killing.

Based on a book of the same name by CJ Skuse, the dark comedy might remind some of “Dexter” – crazy with a dash of revenge, hidden behind day-to-day normal.

The series is currently airing on Starz.

“Starting 5”

One of the best things about sports documentaries is that you don’t even have to be a sports fan to enjoy them.

This docuseries focuses on the lives of five NBA superstars: Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat; Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves; LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers; Domantas Sabonis of the Sacramento Kings; and Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics.

By giving the audience more than just what happens on the court, Netflix helps to make even the most casual of basketball viewers more informed about how these athletes personal lives play into their performances on the court.

“Starting 5” is currently streaming on Netflix.

‘Outer Banks’ Season 4

Season 4 of this popular teen drama is split into two parts, with the first now streaming.

For the uninitiated, the series is set in a community in the Outer Banks of North Carolina, where a group of wealthy seasonal resident teens known as the “Kooks” and working-class locals, the “Pogues,” are in conflict as they search for lost treasure.

