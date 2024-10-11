WATCH: Teller County Sheriff’s Office provides update on Mollie Kathleen incident

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The elevator at the Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine is functioning again and rescuers have safely brought up the 12 people who were trapped 1,000 feet down in the mine, according to the Teller County Sheriff's Office (TCSO).

On Oct. 12, the elevator experienced a mechanical failure at 500 feet. One person died and 4 were injured in that initial incident.

Another group of 12 was on a tour and couldn't use the elevator to come to the surface. This left them stuck 1,000 feet underground for hours.

Officials confirmed that everyone was rescued safely and no further injuries were reported.

