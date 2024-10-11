Sewage blockage leads to flooded homes in Willow Point neighborhood

By Madison Edwards

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — Willow Point neighbors near Cross Lake in Shreveport are asking the city for help to prevent sewage from flooding homes.

Four homes have been affected in the last year. Some residents allege a construction company may have discarded concrete in a sewage drain leading to a blockage in the sewer system at lower elevations.

“If we could find out where the concrete came from, then we would know who did it,” said HOA president Brandon Price.

“We noticed our commodes would not flush on Monday. After trying to clear them out, my wife called the city. They were very nice and asked if we could take the cover off our clean out cap. It was full, and makes me concerned about what would have happened if we weren’t here,” said resident William Barfield.

Pumps placed by the city near affected homes are siphoning sewage out of the system. One stopped working Monday due to a faulty starter motor.

“The city has been very helpful in responding. After we called them, they were out here within 30 minutes to fix the pump,” said Barfield.

Environmental Services Manager Wes Wyche attended a Willow Point HOA meeting Thursday where he ensured residents he would be speaking with city officials to solve the sewage problem.

Though there is no timeline for completion, the city is committed to work together with the HOA to make sure sewer lines in Willow Point are properly maintained.

