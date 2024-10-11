How to help Hurricane Milton victims

By CNN Impact Your World

(CNN) — Deadly tornadoes, severe flooding and high winds battered Florida as Hurricane Milton tore through the state Wednesday night.

The storm, which made landfall as a Category 3, hit as Florida was still recovering from Hurricane Helene. At least 16 people are dead and millions are without electricity.

If you would like to help victims impacted by Hurricane Milton, check out the form below or click here.

