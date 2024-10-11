Cripple Creek volunteers step forward to console people rescued from Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- When it comes to helping those in need, it's a strong bet that volunteers in this gambling town are eager to help.

In this case, they're providing comfort and reassurance to some of the people rescued Thursday night from the nearby Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine.

KRDO 13 has learned that the Aspen Community Center -- a former casino -- in Cripple Creek hosted several of the 11 people trapped in the mine for hours after the elevator malfunctioned.

"The deputies brought them over," said Diana Quick, a volunteer at the center. "We just took them downstairs and helped them to decompress. We were ready for them when they got here. We had everything ready -- towels for showers, sandwiches, water -- because we didn't know what to expect."

She explained that the guests relaxed in a lounge area for an hour or two -- with pastors, counselors and other resources available if needed.

"They seemed to be in the same family," Quick observed. "Six people, I think. They were discussing things among each other. I feel like they all were still shaken -- the kids, too -- but it started to hit them that they were safe."

She also saw one of the four people injured aboard the elevator.

"I think it was a woman with some back injury," she recalled. "She was able to walk to the ambulance."

Authorities said that they provided hotel rooms for the people rescued; it's unclear how many of the 23 rescued went to the hotels.

KRDO checked with the Cripple Creek hotels and was told either that they didn't know if they were hosting any of the rescued people, or that they weren't allowed to release personal information.

At a Friday afternoon news conference, Sheriff Jason Mikesell said that the person who died in the elevator was a 46-year-old man from the nearby town of Victor; his name is being withheld pending family notification.