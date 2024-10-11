Courts at Colorado Springs’ Memorial Park get new makeover courtesy of USA Basketball

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The basketball courts at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs have received a completely new makeover courtesy of USA Basketball.

Friday morning there was a big ribbon-cutting event to mark the renovations, which include newly resurfaced courts, a Colorado Springs-inspired mural, and new backboards and benches.

The whole project is thanks to Terrel Brown, the founder of Hillside Connection.

Hillside Connection is a local non-profit that seeks to instill healthy minds and outlooks in local kids through sports.

"I think every kid deserves a fun and safe place to play. I think it's bigger than just the courts getting redone. I think there's an undertone of a true history right, of where these courts bridge the gap between, you know, the haves and have-nots," Brown said.