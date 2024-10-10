Woman killed by DUI driver weeks after her wedding; family outraged he’s released on bail

By Nicole Comstock

Click here for updates on this story

BEAUMONT, California (KCAL, KCBS) — A Beaumont family is outraged after the DUI driver who killed their loved one has been released on bail and is set to spend the holidays out of jail just weeks after turning their world upside down.

“I planned to grow old with her,” said Adam Witlatch. “And that was taken away from me.”

He married his middle school sweetheart 23-year-old Carlie Rose two weeks ago and the couple had just returned from their honeymoon when the tragedy happened.

Riverside County Sheriff’s Office deputies say that they spotted a wrong way driver on Seminole Drive near the outlets and casino in Cabazon on Oct. 4, and when they tried to pull him over, he sped away.

This began their chase, which continued at high speeds until the driver slammed into Carlie’s car as she sat at a stop sign, killing her.

“He may of not intended to kill my wife, but as far as I see it, if you intended to run when you kill someone, it’s intentional,” WItlatch said.

Family members are beside themselves with the loss.

“She’s just had a contagious laugh and to not be able to hear that laugh, to see that smile, to look into those beautiful blue eyes of hers, to hear her voice, to be able to hug her, hold her, ever again — it’s just not fair,” said Carlie’s mother, Buenita Shoemaker.

Though they haven’t yet released a photo of the suspect, now identified as 48-year-old Jason McQueary, they say that he was arrested and booked on gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

Much to the family’s disappointment, he was released on bail the next day.

“Not only does he get to go home to celebrate with his family for the holidays, while my wife is in a grave, he has the potential of doing that to somebody else,” Witlach said. “I don’t stand for that.”

McQueary is scheduled to appear in court in January.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.