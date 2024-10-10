Suspect sought for unlawful sexual contact and attempted kidnapping at Stratmoor Valley Park

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO) is asking the community for help locating a suspect in a case of unlawful sexual contact and attempted kidnapping at Stratmoor Valley Park just south of Colorado Springs.

According to EPCSO, the incident occurred just before 3 p.m. on Oct. 9, 2024, in the Stratmoor Valley Park and Trailhead area. This is located in the Stratmoor area, between Colorado Springs and Security-Widefield.

The sheriff's office is asking the community to be on the lookout for a 20-30-year-old adult male standing 5'4" - 5'6" with tan skin, black hair possibly worn in a low bun, and hair on his chin. He was wearing a red tank top and khaki shorts during the incident. The EPCSO said he was seen leaving the area in a four-door older sedan that was silver or light blue.

If you have any information about this incident, contact the EPCSO at (719) 520-7777.