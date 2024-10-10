Skip to Content
News

Reported stolen vehicle involved in fatal crash on I-25 in El Paso County

MGN
By
today at 3:56 PM
Published 4:08 PM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - A man died in a single-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon on southbound I-25 in southern El Paso County.

According to Colorado State Patrol (CSP), the fatal crash happened near milepost 122 and the call came in just after 2 p.m. This is near the Pikes Peak International Raceway.

CSP said a 40-year-old man was the lone occupant of the vehicle and the vehicle involved in the crash was reported stolen out of Pueblo.

The roadway was partially closed at 2:20 p.m. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content