Pueblo PD officers donning pink patches in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - You may notice a little something different when you see a Pueblo PD officer over the next month or so.

Many officers will be donning pink patches in honor of Beast Cancer Awareness Month. The patches will still feature the department's typical seal and the officer's ranking insignia, but they'll also be pink.

"Me personally, I have some family members that have suffered from breast cancer, so it's one of those things I really want to increase awareness and I want to help people if they do get it to get attention right away, so they can minimize the risks and the dangers of breast cancer," Sgt. Franklyn Ortega said.