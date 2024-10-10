‘I was wide awake’: Nurse, husband take home nearly $200K after hitting online game jackpot

By Fletcher Keel

LAWRENCEBURG, Kentucky (WLWT) — A Kentucky woman is now $200,000 richer after hitting the jackpot in a Kentucky Lottery online game.

According to the lottery the Lawrenceburg, Ky. woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, was playing the online instant play game Coins of the Titans.

“I’m a nurse and had just gotten done working back-to-back shifts so I was exhausted,” the woman told lottery officials. “I started playing to just zone out before bed.”

Not long after, officials say she hit the bonus on the game.

“I saw stars coming down, so I knew it was a big win. They kept falling and I knew what that meant. I couldn’t believe it.

“I was wide awake,” she said, proceeding to wake up her husband who had a hard time believing it.

“Are you sure?” he asked.

The lottery says the couple has been playing games online for a couple of years but had never won anything this big.

Late last month, the couple visited Louisville to collect their check for $199,572.30, after taxes. With the winnings, the couple says they plan to pay off student loans and invest in their future.

